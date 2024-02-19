Patient watches Ayodhya Ram Mandir opening ceremony while undergoing awake surgery at Guntur

February 19, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

The patient had a tumour on his left brain, affecting the right side part of the body, and the awake surgery was required to prevent complications such as paralysis and speech disturbance

The doctors at Sri Sai hospital in Guntur have performed an awake brain surgery while the patient was watching Ayodhya Ram Mandir’s opening ceremony. The one-and-a-half hour surgery, not a rare one, was conducted on February 11 by a team of expert doctors under the Andhra Pradesh government’s Aarogyasri health scheme free of cost.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, February 19, at the Brinda Hospital Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy, senior neurosurgeon who performed the surgery, said that the patient had a tumour on his left brain, affecting the right side part of the body. So the awake surgery was required to prevent complications such as paralysis and speech disturbance, he added.

Now, the patient’s condition is stable and he was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Dr. Reddy said that the patient, while undergoing the surgery watched the Ayodhya temple ceremony and showed amazing response.