Patient attacks nurse with iron rod at SVRR Government General Hospital in Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh

Nurses stage a protest at the hospital; patient has been detained by police

Published - July 08, 2024 07:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

A nurse on duty in the general male ward of SVRR Government General Hospital in Tirupati sustained a head injury on July 8 (Monday) after she was attacked by a patient undergoing treatment there with an iron rod used for giving support to the IV equipment. The patient was detained by the police.

The nurse was accompanying the duty doctor on the morning round of wards. When the nurse reached the bed of the patient who was undergoing treatment for diarrhoea, he jumped off the bed, picked up the iron rod and hit the nurse on her head.

The hospital staff and the in-patients rushed out of the ward in panic. The ward boys jumped confined the patient to his bed.

Later, the nurses, along with a batch of nursing students, staged a protest in front of the main block of the hospital. It would be impossible for them to discharge their duties under such circumstances, they said.

The police attached to the SVRR Hospital rushed to the spot and detained the patient. A case has been registered. The police said they were trying to find out the reasons for such behaviour of the patient.

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

