ADVERTISEMENT

Paternal uncle sexually abuses and kills minor girl, dumps body in wetland in West Godavari

September 30, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM 

The accused confessed to his crime after the dead body was found in a wetland in Bhimavaram town

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representational purpose only.

A 24-year-old paternal uncle has allegedly dumped the dead body of a 12-year-old minor girl in a wetland allegedly after sexually abusing her and strangling her to death with a scarf in Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district. 

The incident occurred on September 26 after the victim’s parents went to work. It came to light after the accused confessed to his crime by surrendering before the local police. 

On September 28, the victim’s parents found the dead body of the victim in the wetland behind their residential area. On hearing about it, the accused surrendered before the police. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press conference, West Godavari SP U. Raviprakash has said: “The accused, M. Siva, has confessed that he had raped the minor girl before strangling her to death with a scarf in a wetland located behind the victim’s colony. The accused is a paternal uncle of the victim.”

The police registered a case and produced the accused before a local court on September 29.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US