Paternal uncle sexually abuses and kills minor girl, dumps body in wetland in West Godavari

September 30, 2023 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

A 24-year-old paternal uncle has allegedly dumped the dead body of a 12-year-old minor girl in a wetland allegedly after sexually abusing her and strangling her to death with a scarf in Bhimavaram town in West Godavari district.

The incident occurred on September 26 after the victim’s parents went to work. It came to light after the accused confessed to his crime by surrendering before the local police.

On September 28, the victim’s parents found the dead body of the victim in the wetland behind their residential area. On hearing about it, the accused surrendered before the police.

In a press conference, West Godavari SP U. Raviprakash has said: “The accused, M. Siva, has confessed that he had raped the minor girl before strangling her to death with a scarf in a wetland located behind the victim’s colony. The accused is a paternal uncle of the victim.”

The police registered a case and produced the accused before a local court on September 29.