‘Patent inconsistencies’ in distribution of assets after bifurcation cost A.P. dearly, says Governor Abdul Nazeer

The unscientific bifurcation has caused the residual A.P to inherit only 46% of the resources, financial loss, a disproportionate debt burden, loss of access to public institutions, PSUs and institutions of higher learning, says Abdul Nazeer

Published - July 22, 2024 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greeting Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Legislative Assembly in Amaravati on Monday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greeting Governor S. Abdul Nazeer at the Legislative Assembly in Amaravati on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has said that patent inconsistencies in the process of distribution of assets and liabilities between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after the unscientific bifurcation has caused the residual Andhra Pradesh to inherit only 46% of the resources, financial loss on account of loss of Hyderabad city, a disproportionate debt burden, loss of access to public institutions and loss of national institutions, Central PSUs, institutions of higher learning, etc. 

The inheritance of a huge revenue deficit, sharing of debt on the basis of population, assets on location basis, power on consumption basis and educational institutions with no basis led to a structural change in the economy with a reduction of the services sector from 51% to 44%, a fall in the per capita income from ₹1,06,176 in the undivided State, to ₹93,121 in the residual State, he said in his address to the joint session of the Legislature on July 22 (Monday).

He said that the YSRCP government started in 2019 on a destructive note with the demolition of Praja Vedika and it continued unabated till the end of the regime in 2024. “The biggest damage was done to Brand AP. Corrupt practices at all levels coupled with the weaponisation of instruments of governance across revenue-earning departments for personal gain and sabotaging the check and balances made several State institutions and private companies defunct. As a consequence, the prospective investors and existing entrepreneurs have moved out of A.P.,” he said. 

Capital expenditure came down by 60% between 2019 and 2024 compared to 2014-19 and departments like Water Resources (WR) and Transport, Roads & Buildings (TR&B) which undertake substantial capital works, were left critically short of funds.  The capital expenditure on Water Resources Department fell by 56% and that of the TR&B Department by an alarming 85%. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of State’s own tax revenue slipped from 12.80% to 8.10% during the period and on the other hand, the revenue expenditure increased from 7.80% to 10.50%.

Mr. Nazeer said the unilateral announcement of three capitals resulted in 1,631 days of protests by the farmers and the modification of the jurisdiction of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to 6,993 square kilometres, shelving of the preparation of regional master plans and acquisition of only 191 acres were some of the events that halted the progress of CRDA, which led to a potential loss of about seven lakh jobs and wealth of approximately ₹2 lakh crore. 

The inordinate delay in clearance of bills due to the State’s strained financial position led to the filing of about 25,000 cases for the pending bill payments, and the sheer number of contempt cases in courts against officials resulted in systematic humiliation and victimisation of the bureaucracy, the Governor said.   

Mis-governance between 2019 and 2024 created a trust deficit among the regulatory authorities, Mr. Nazeer observed, adding that the reconstruction process was bound to be difficult and time-consuming and this required the people’s cooperation while the present dispensation launched its trademark people-centric governance soon after assuming office with a series of measures.

