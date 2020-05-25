Patent for ‘SMITHA’ makes SPMVV proud

The award of a patent for SMITHA has brought laurels to Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), as its Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) professor P. Venkatakrishna has played a key role in its research.

SMITHA stands for Scalable Modular Interconnect for Three-dimensional High-Performance Application, which is a new 3D topology for network on chip-based systems. Prof. Venkatakrishna, along with academics Sanju V. of REVA University (Bengaluru) and Niranjan Chiplunkar, principal of NMAMIT (Nitte, Karnataka), had filed for the patent in 2014, which was granted this year for a period of 20 years. The research focussed on enabling green computing technologies that support various next-generation platforms and applications by using devices with high performance computing capabilities which require smaller chip die area and consume low power.

“Research outcome in fabrication technology is reducing the feature size of silicon processes which enables more logic to be implanted on silicon. This was well complemented with improvement in packaging technology which led to vertical stacking of logic to the form of three-dimensional structures,” Prof. Venkatakrishna told The Hindu.

According to the research team, this work will enhance the performance of next generation computing and communication systems ranging from consumer electronics to industrial applications.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru appreciated Prof. Venkatakrishna for his achievement.