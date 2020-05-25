Andhra Pradesh

Patent for ‘SMITHA’ makes SPMVV proud

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru (left) appreciating ECE professor P. Venkatakrishna for getting patent for SMITHA.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru (left) appreciating ECE professor P. Venkatakrishna for getting patent for SMITHA.   | Photo Credit: SpecialArrangement

Process will enhance performance of next generation computing

The award of a patent for SMITHA has brought laurels to Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV), as its Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) professor P. Venkatakrishna has played a key role in its research.

SMITHA stands for Scalable Modular Interconnect for Three-dimensional High-Performance Application, which is a new 3D topology for network on chip-based systems. Prof. Venkatakrishna, along with academics Sanju V. of REVA University (Bengaluru) and Niranjan Chiplunkar, principal of NMAMIT (Nitte, Karnataka), had filed for the patent in 2014, which was granted this year for a period of 20 years. The research focussed on enabling green computing technologies that support various next-generation platforms and applications by using devices with high performance computing capabilities which require smaller chip die area and consume low power.

“Research outcome in fabrication technology is reducing the feature size of silicon processes which enables more logic to be implanted on silicon. This was well complemented with improvement in packaging technology which led to vertical stacking of logic to the form of three-dimensional structures,” Prof. Venkatakrishna told The Hindu.

According to the research team, this work will enhance the performance of next generation computing and communication systems ranging from consumer electronics to industrial applications.

SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru appreciated Prof. Venkatakrishna for his achievement.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 12:18:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/patent-for-smitha-makes-spmvv-proud/article31666615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY