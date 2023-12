December 11, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central Zone police busted a flesh trade racket inside an apartment and arrested three persons, including two women.

Patamata Circle Inspector D. Kasi Viswanadh on Monday said that based on police information, a team raided the apartment located in Bank Colony, Srinivas Nagar. However, the main accused, who was organising the racket over the past one year was at large, Mr. Viswanadh said.