‘PAT scheme helps 21 industries save power worth ₹1,600 crore’

VIJAYAWADA

07 October 2020 00:35 IST

Webinar held on implementation of the programme

Energy Department Secretary Nagulapalli Srikant has said that an energy-efficient industry sector in the State may not be a distant dream, if the industries come forward voluntarily to cooperate with the government to improve the energy efficiency.

Mr. Srikant was speaking at a webinar organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), in coordination with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on implementation of the Perform, Achieve, Trade (PAT) scheme in energy-intensive industries.

“The State government is laying a focus on improving the energy efficiency in industry sector, apart from providing reliable, quality and affordable power to the stakeholders. Efficiency leads to productivity gains by lowering the maintenance costs and increasing production yields per unit of input,” said Mr. Srikant.

He requested all the designated industries to improve their energy efficiency and assured all support from the government.

Annual consumption

Mr. Srikant pointed out that 21 industries had achieved the PAT compliance in the Cycle-1 and saved 2,386 million units of power worth ₹1,600 crore and congratulated them.

“The energy efficiency will help develop the State where the industrial sector is the major consumer of power, with 20,026 million units per annum.

Productivity boost

Energy expert (industry) and BEE Director Ashok Kumar said energy efficiency can contribute to energy security, productivity boost and job creation.

Mr. Ashok Kumar congratulated Mr. Srikant for his role in making the industrial sector energy efficient by implementation of the PAT scheme in the State.

The BEE Director also appreciated the designated consumers (industries) for timely submission of the forms required, Mandatory Energy Audit Report and Monitoring and Verification Report for the Cycle-II of the PAT scheme.