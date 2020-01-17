‘Pasuvula Panduga’ observed with fervour

Hundreds of people turned up to witness the annual Pasuvula Panduga at the villages of Pullaiahgaripalle and Arepalle Rangampeta.

The event is similar in many ways to Tamil Nadu’s ‘Jallikattu’, but also has its own unique characteristics. In Jallikattu, the bulls are let out one after the other into the arena to be tamed by the bullfighters, whereas here, the bulls are let out all at once.

Youths from nearby mandals, with their bulls in tow, gathered at the villages to participate in the event. Film actor M. Mohan Babu and his family members arrived at A. Rangampeta to witness the event.

Unlike in the last few years, the event was free of violence or casualties. A few youths sustained minor injuries in the melee. In spite of initial warnings, the police department stayed away from the scene. However, the policemen reportedly visited the villages early in the day and cautioned the residents to keep their children and minors away from the venue of the sport.