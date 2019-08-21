Pasupuleti Brahmaiah dead

Former Rajampet legislator and former Minister Pasupuleti Brahmaiah died in the early hours of Wednesday following a cardiac arrest. He died while being shifted to Hyderabad for treatment.
Brahmaiah won the elections in 1994 and 1999, and was inducted into the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet during his second stint, when he served as Minister for Small Scale Industries. He tried in vain for a ticket in the recent elections.
TDP district president R. Sreenivasa Reddy expressed shock over the demise of Brahmaiah, and recalled his services during the last two decades. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.
JSP district chief Sunkara Srinivas paid tributes to the senior leader.
