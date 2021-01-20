Pastor’s house, office raided, ‘evidence’ seized

He was arrested on charge of religious conversions

A team of cybercrime wing of Andhra Pradesh CID seized raided the house and office of pastor Praveen Chakravarthy at Kakinada in East Godavari district on Tuesday and seized “evidence” pertaining to the charges of religious conversion he is facing.

The pastor was arrested after an old video went viral on social media platforms. In the video, the pastor reportedly made claims of religious conversions.

“A case has been registered in the cybercrime wing in connection with the video, in which the pastor claimed religious conversion of people in many villages and removing Hindu idols from places of worship. We have seized some electronic evidence from his office and residence,” CID Cybercrime SP G.R. Radhika told the media.

“More evidence are suspected to be hidden by one of the supporters of the pastor. We are examining the list of villages where he was involved in the alleged activities of the religious conversion,” she said.

Probe on

Referring to the claims of removal of Hindu idols by the pastor, the SP said the investigation will focus on where and how the idols were removed and the people involved in it.