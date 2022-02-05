Pastor’s exploitation case: police yet to make arrests

Teams investigating in several angles

The district police are yet to make any arrests in the case of alleged sexual exploitation of women by a 42-year old pastor, A. Anil Kumar alias Prem Das, at Payakaraopeta in Visakhapatnam district.

According to sources in police, Additional S.P of Narsipatnam, D. Manikanta is investigating the case and ascertaining the facts.

It was learnt that the 17 women who are lodged in the trust premises by the pastor since the last four years were allegedly sexually exploited and did not speak anything against the pastor during the investigation.

Apart from the alleged financial frauds committed by him in the name of God, the police are also investigating the role of other people involved, including a woman, who allegedly supported the crimes done by the pastor.

The pastor had established a trust, Prema Swaroopi Ministries. He allegedly lured around 17 women in the name of giving spiritual discourse and sexually exploited them over a period of four years. The incident came to light after one of the women escaped from the trust premises and lodged a complaint with the local police.