Pastor booked under POCSO Act for kidnapping minor girl

December 07, 2022 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police rescued the victim, said DSP Vijay Paul.

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Gannavaram police of Krishna district registered a case under POCSO Act, 2012, on a pastor for allegedly deceiving a minor girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Nageswara Rao, native of Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has opened a prayer house at Nuzvid in Eluru district, two years ago. He was doing preachings in the nearby villages.

Rao reportedly trapped a minor girl assuring to treat her with his prayers. As the girl was repeatedly visiting the prayer house, her family members shifted the girl to relative house located at Mustabad village, in Gannavaram, from where she was missing four days ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following a complaint, the Krishna district police registered a case and took the pastor into custody at Hyderabad, and rescued the minor girl, said Gannavaram Dy. Superintendent of Police (DSP), K. Vijay Paul.

“We registered a case against the accused, and investigation is on,” the DSP said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US