Pastor booked under POCSO Act for kidnapping minor girl

December 07, 2022 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Gannavaram police of Krishna district registered a case under POCSO Act, 2012, on a pastor for allegedly deceiving a minor girl.

The accused, Nageswara Rao, native of Yellandu in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, has opened a prayer house at Nuzvid in Eluru district, two years ago. He was doing preachings in the nearby villages.

Rao reportedly trapped a minor girl assuring to treat her with his prayers. As the girl was repeatedly visiting the prayer house, her family members shifted the girl to relative house located at Mustabad village, in Gannavaram, from where she was missing four days ago.

Following a complaint, the Krishna district police registered a case and took the pastor into custody at Hyderabad, and rescued the minor girl, said Gannavaram Dy. Superintendent of Police (DSP), K. Vijay Paul.

“We registered a case against the accused, and investigation is on,” the DSP said on Wednesday.