Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 05 July 2021 19:50 IST
Pastor booked for ‘assault’ on minor
A 46-year-old pastor has allegedly sexually abused a minor girl during a social gathering in Kakinada city.
The incident that reportedly occurred on June 22 came to light on Monday after the 10-year-old victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Sarpavaram police in the city.
Sarpavaram circle inspector B. Rajasekhar said, “The Kakinada-based pastor, identified as Alavala Sudhakar, attended a function in the city on June 22. While the function was in progress, Mr. Sudhakar reportedly sexually abused the victim in a nearby thatched house.”
A case against Mr. Sudhakar has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2021.
He was yet to be taken into custody, said Mr. Rajasekhar.
