Passports of former CM, his son should be cancelled: Minister

The fact that ₹2,000 crore was siphoned off allegedly by the firms and persons known to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, as was detected in the raids conducted by the Income Tax Department recently, indicated that the former Chief Minister was into money laundering, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alleged on Saturday.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said he had to quit the TDP because of the large-scale corruption in it.

“It was for this reason Prime Minister Narendra Modi had distanced himself from Mr. Naidu. The Centre had stopped supporting the TDP government based on information about its corrupt practices,” the Minister claimed.

Charging Mr. Naidu with swindling funds allotted by the Central government for various projects, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged that the former Chief Minister had even funded the oppositions parties in various States that contested against the BJP.

‘Detailed probe needed’

“We urge Mr. Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order an inquiry by the law enforcement agencies into all the benami assets of the TDP leaders. The passports of Mr. Naidu, his son Lokesh, and all those under scanner should be cancelled,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Referring to the talk that the YSRCP might join the NDA, he said, “Such decisions will be taken only by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and nobody else is authorised to talk about it.”

Land pooling

On pooling of land in Visakhapatnam, the Minister said the agitation against it was politically motivated.

“We will pool 6,000 acres to benefit 1.7 lakh people who do not have houses. The scheme is for the poor, and the agitation indicates that the TDP and other parties are anti-poor,” he said.

On the ongoing agitation by the resource persons, he said, “The TDP government used to pay them ₹3,000 per month. It had not paid them the amount in the last eight months of its tenure. On the other hand, the YSRCP government increased the pay to ₹10,000. The amount will be paid to them in a week’s time.”