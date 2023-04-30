HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passing on losses of Discoms to consumers affects financial viability of industries, says A.P. Chambers

The trade body, in a letter to Union Minister for Power, flags the clause in the draft Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2023, and says it is not at all acceptable

April 30, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) has written a letter to Union Minister for Power R.K. Singh, requesting him to not let the Discoms pass on their losses to the consumers as it will be an unbearable burden for them.

In the letter written on Saturday, APCCIF president Pydah Krishna Prasad had said that the draft Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2023, provided for quantification of the gains / losses accrued to the Discoms due to deviations from the approved Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) loss reduction trajectory, on the basis of average power purchase costs, and for sharing them between the Discoms and consumers.

He observed that if the Discoms start charging the consumers for the losses incurred by them, the costs for consumers would escalate, and affect the financial viability of their units at a time when they were reeling under the impact of global recession.

“The production costs have gone up exponentially due to increase in raw material, power and logistics costs, and the power tariffs in Andhra Pradesh are extremely high. This apart, the true-up charges are an additional burden.”Pydah Krishna Prasad APCCIF president

The production costs had gone up exponentially due to the increase in raw material, power and logistics costs, and the power tariffs in Andhra Pradesh were extremely high, ranging from ₹8 to ₹10, depending on the category. Adding to the tariffs were the true-up charges.

Due to all those factors, and the slump in demand the world over, the exports from the MSMEs had drastically fallen. Passing the Discoms’ losses to consumers was, therefore, not at all acceptable, Mr. Krishna Prasad said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / industrial production

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.