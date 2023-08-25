Passengers sustain minor injuries as private travel bus overturns in NTR district 

August 25, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 10 passengers of a private travel bus sustained minor injuries after the bus overturned at Munagacherla village near Nandigama of NTR district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Friday.

According to officials, the private travel bus was heading towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad on the National Highway 65. After it reached Munagacherla village, the bus reportedly veered off the road and overturned after losing control. The reason for the mishap is yet to be ascertained. There were about 40 passengers on the bus when the mishap occurred. The injured were sent to Nandigama area hospital by local police.

