Passengers’ safety is a priority, says Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister

More buses will be introduced to address the issues pertaining to the fleet shortage of APSRTC, says Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

Published - June 27, 2024 08:35 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy performing puja before launching the APSRTC bus service from Rayachoti and Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Safety of the passengers using public transport is the primary goal of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Minister for Transport Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has said.

The Minister launched a super luxury bus service from Rayachoti to Tirupati at the Rayachoti depot of the APSRTC on June 27 (Thursday). The bus will depart from Rayachoti at 7:30 a.m and reach Tirupati at 10:30 a.m. It will depart Tirupati at 11 a.m. and reach Rayachoti at 2 p.m. The bus will depart from Rayachoti at 2:30 p.m and reach Tirupati at 5:30 p.m. It will leave Tirupati at 6 p.m. and arrives in Rayachoti at 9 p.m.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that more buses would be introduced to address the issues pertaining to the fleet shortage.

He said that more buses would be procured for the convenience of passengers on various routes in the Rayalaseema districts. “Efforts are being made to provide free bus travel for women,” he said.

The Minister offered various suggestions to the APSRTC employees at Rayachoti bus station.

