Passengers left behind as first flight to Kuwait from Vijayawada leaves ‘early’

March 29, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 17 passengers, who were supposed to leave for Kuwait via the first-ever direct flight by Air India Express (AIE) from Vijayawada International Airport, were shocked on Wednesday after learning that their flight had already departed when they reached the terminal.

The passengers, including women, were at the terminal well in advance of the scheduled time of departure, that is, 1.10 p.m. as mentioned in their tickets. However, Air India Express left the airport nearly three hours early at around 10 a.m. as per the revised timings. The weekly service to Kuwait by AIE started only on Wednesday and it is the second international destination connected to the city after Sharjah of UAE.

A passenger, Paul from Narsapuram, told reporters at the airport that the departure time given in his ticket was 1.10 p.m. and he was asked to reach the airport by 11 a.m. “We came here by 10 a.m. and were told that the flight had departed as per the new schedule. We bought the ticket two days ago and there was no intimation about the change in timing,” Mr. Paul said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The airline staff claim that they had informed us and various websites where tickets were sold. How can they expect us to check with the websites for changes in the timings of flights for which tickets were already booked,” he said. Only some of the passengers who booked before rescheduling boarded the flight, he said.

When contacted, Airport Director M. Lakshmikanth Reddy said that the airline had rescheduled the departure due to various issues that were not uncommon in international operations. Mr. Reddy said that some of the passengers were provided with an alternative by the airline.

“The flight came from Tiruchirapalli (Trichy) at 9 a.m. and left for Kuwait by 9.55 a.m. The return flight will arrive at the city airport by 8.30 p.m. from Kuwait and leave for Trichy an hour later every Wednesday,” he added. Air India Express officials at the airport terminal did not respond to calls.