HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passengers escape unhurt as elephant attacks bus in A.P.’s Parvatipuram-Manyam district

The pachyderm damaged the glass panes of the vehicle and left

September 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM:

The Hindu Bureau
A wild elephant attacking the bus near Artham village of Komarada mandal in Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Monday.

A wild elephant attacking the bus near Artham village of Komarada mandal in Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 50 passengers had a providential escape when a wild elephant attacked the bus in which they were travelling near Artham village of Komarada mandal in Parvatipuram-Manyam district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.

The passengers travelling from Rayagada of Odisha to Parvatipuram in the private bus were frightened by the unexpected attack. The driver, reacting swiftly, closed the doors and stopped the vehicle. The elephant damaged the glass panes of the bus and left the place, much to the relief of the passengers. The pachyderm also damaged some bikes parked near the ward secretariat of the village.

The traffic in the route was disrupted for more than three hours as people avoided the road fearing more jumbo attacks.

Even as the District Forest Officer G.A.P. Prasuna claimed that the department had taken many steps to prevent human-animal conflict in the district, the opposition parties alleged negligence by officials in tracking the movement of the wild animals straying into human habitations and taking proper measures to prevent attacks on people and destruction of crops.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / animal

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.