Passengers escape after KSRTC bus catches fire

January 02, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI

Passengers of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus escaped when the engine of the vehicle caught fire due to a short-circuit, at the outskirts of Penukonda town on Monday.

According to information, the KSRTC bus bound for Bengaluru from Dharmavaram halted at a roadside hotel for breakfast at around 8.00 am. As the passengers returned and the driver restarted the engine, the bus caught fire. As many as 16 passengers de-boarded the bus immediately. With the help of the hotel staff and the passengers, the flames were doused with buckets of water. The police registered a case.

The stranded passengers were provided with alternative transport to reach their destination.

