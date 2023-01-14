ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers can now reserve their seats in Vande Bharat Express as Railways opens bookings

January 14, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The fare, which includes food and taxes, is ₹1,720 in Chair Car and ₹3,170 in Executive Chair

V. Kamalakara Rao

The train reaches Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam in 8 hours and 30 minutes, and Vijayawada in 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Visakhapatnam

The Railways on Saturday opened the reservation bookings for the 20833/20834 Vande Bharat Express (VBE) a day before its official virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Secunderabad Junction on January 15.

Passengers had already started booking tickets to travel between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad via Vijayawada, Warangal, Khammam and Rajamahendravaram.

The 16-coach train consists of two coaches exclusively for Executive Chairs. Two locos also join either side of the train.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The capacity of the train is 1,100-plus seats. Nearly 70% tickets for January 16 have been reserved within hours of opening of the slots,” said a railway spokesperson in Visakhapatnam.

“The fare for the Chair Car is ₹1,720. The Executive Chair costs ₹3,170. The passenger fare includes food and taxes,” the official added.

Timings

According to the reservation booking system’s online portal, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the train reaches Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam in 8 hours and 30 minutes and Vijayawada in 4 hours and 20 minutes.

The train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 a.m. every day, except Sunday, which is dedicated for maintenance of the train at the Coaching Complex in Visakhapatnam. The train returns to Visakhapatnam from Secunderabad at 11.30 p.m. every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US