Passengers can now reserve their seats in Vande Bharat Express as Railways opens bookings

The fare, which includes food and taxes, is ₹1,720 in Chair Car and ₹3,170 in Executive Chair

January 14, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
The train reaches Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam in 8 hours and 30 minutes, and Vijayawada in 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Visakhapatnam

The Railways on Saturday opened the reservation bookings for the 20833/20834 Vande Bharat Express (VBE) a day before its official virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Secunderabad Junction on January 15.

Passengers had already started booking tickets to travel between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad via Vijayawada, Warangal, Khammam and Rajamahendravaram.

The 16-coach train consists of two coaches exclusively for Executive Chairs. Two locos also join either side of the train.

“The capacity of the train is 1,100-plus seats. Nearly 70% tickets for January 16 have been reserved within hours of opening of the slots,” said a railway spokesperson in Visakhapatnam.

“The fare for the Chair Car is ₹1,720. The Executive Chair costs ₹3,170. The passenger fare includes food and taxes,” the official added.

Timings

According to the reservation booking system’s online portal, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the train reaches Secunderabad from Visakhapatnam in 8 hours and 30 minutes and Vijayawada in 4 hours and 20 minutes.

The train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.45 a.m. every day, except Sunday, which is dedicated for maintenance of the train at the Coaching Complex in Visakhapatnam. The train returns to Visakhapatnam from Secunderabad at 11.30 p.m. every day.

Andhra Pradesh / railway / public transport

