Passengers asked for feedback on cleanliness at ‘Rail Chaupal’ programme

Officers of the South Central Railway (SCR) organised a ‘Rail Chaupal’ programme, aimed at collecting opinion from the passengers on maintaining cleanliness at railway stations.

‘Rail Chaupal’ is a community interaction platform launched by the Railway Board to facilitate direct feedback, take suggestions and grievances from passengers to the railway authorities.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil, Additional DRM (Operations) Srinivasa Rao Konda, branch officers and staff took part in the programme held in the railway station on Wednesday.

DRM Narendra A. Patil interacted with the passengers on the occasion. Passengers who attended the programme appreciated the initiative to ensure cleanliness at stations.

The DRM interacted with passengers, who gave some suggestions and submitted grievances in maintaining cleanliness on the platforms. They appreciated the measures being taken by the railway officers in maintaining cleanliness at the stations.

“The suggestions, feedback and grievances raised by the passengers were placed on record for taking necessary action. The grievances will be resolved at the earliest,” Mr. Patil said and thanked the passengers for their participation in ‘Rail Chaupal’ programme.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao stressed the importance of passenger support and cooperation in maintaining cleanliness in railway stations. Later, the DRM and other officers distributed cloth bags to the passengers on the occasion.

