GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Passengers asked for feedback on cleanliness at ‘Rail Chaupal’ programme

Published - October 24, 2024 07:58 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
South Central Railway officials organising Rail Chaupal programme with passengers in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

South Central Railway officials organising Rail Chaupal programme with passengers in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Officers of the South Central Railway (SCR) organised a ‘Rail Chaupal’ programme, aimed at collecting opinion from the passengers on maintaining cleanliness at railway stations.

‘Rail Chaupal’ is a community interaction platform launched by the Railway Board to facilitate direct feedback, take suggestions and grievances from passengers to the railway authorities.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil, Additional DRM (Operations) Srinivasa Rao Konda, branch officers and staff took part in the programme held in the railway station on Wednesday.

DRM Narendra A. Patil interacted with the passengers on the occasion. Passengers who attended the programme appreciated the initiative to ensure cleanliness at stations.

The DRM interacted with passengers, who gave some suggestions and submitted grievances in maintaining cleanliness on the platforms. They appreciated the measures being taken by the railway officers in maintaining cleanliness at the stations.

“The suggestions, feedback and grievances raised by the passengers were placed on record for taking necessary action. The grievances will be resolved at the earliest,” Mr. Patil said and thanked the passengers for their participation in ‘Rail Chaupal’ programme.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao stressed the importance of passenger support and cooperation in maintaining cleanliness in railway stations. Later, the DRM and other officers distributed cloth bags to the passengers on the occasion.

Published - October 24, 2024 07:58 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.