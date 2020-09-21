Passenger dies on board AirAsia flight

A passenger died on board an AirAsia flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata on Saturday evening. The body was handed over to his relatives on Sunday.

Sajid Ali (68), along with his two sons, was travelling to Kolkata. As he fell ill and the direct flight made an emergency landing at Visakhapatnam airport.

Airport Director M. Raja Kishore said a doctor went inside the aircraft and examined the patient. He was certified as ‘dead on board’. The body was shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam and a post-mortem was performed on Sunday. The passenger was tested negative for coronavirus after death.

After the emergency landing, the passengers were made to disembark and the aircraft was disinfected as per the protocol before resuming the journey.

The body of the passenger was handed over to his relatives and they took it to Kolkata in an ambulance.