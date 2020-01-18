Pass resolution against CAA during Special Assembly session: JAC

Twenty members of the Joint Action Committee(JAC) began a relay-fast here on Saturday urging the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh to adopt a resolution in the upcoming Assembly session urging the the Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

After paying homage to the statue of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at the Old Vegetable Market Centre here in Ongole, the protesters, led by theologians Maulana Rahim Khan and Moulana Abid and All India Trade Union Congress district secretary Sd. Sardar demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government oppose the National Population Register(NPR) and National Registration of Citizens(NRC).

Leaders of various parties, including Communist Party of India(CPI) district Secretary M.L.Narayana, CPI(M) district assistant secretary G.V. Konda Reddy and TDP Minorities wing leader Pathan Hanif Khan expressed solidarity with the fasting JAC members who lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) government for its ‘sectarian’ agenda.