Pass on tax benefits toconsumers: NAA member

National Anti-Profiteering Authority will check profiteering and see to it that benefits of tax rate reductions and input tax credits are passed on to consumers, Technical Member of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA), New Delhi, R Bhagyadevi has said.

Addressing an awareness session on ‘Anti-Profiteering in GST,’ organised by the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN), Zonal Campus, Visakhapatnam, here on Friday, she explained how the provisions of anti-profiteering were measures for the benefit of consumers and provide for commensurately passing the benefits to them.

The Authority through its orders had made several assessees who had profiteered to pay back to their customers, she said. The term of NAA has been extended by another two years, she said.

Members of Consumer Rights Organisations, practising Chartered Accountants, Cost Accountants, officers of State GST and Central GST participated.

Commissioner of CGST and SGST respectively D. Venkateswara Reddy and G. Venkateswarlu, who are members of Screening Committee to process applications on anti-profiteering for Andhra Pradesh, Additional Director General B.A.V. Srinivasa Rao, and Additional Director of NACIN, Visakhapatnam, B. Sumidaa Devi, were present. .