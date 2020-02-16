Pass a resolution against CAA-NRC-NPR: Kurnool JAC

Kurnool Joint Action Committee (JAC) co-convenor Maulana Zubair Ahmad Khan demanded that the YSRCP government pass a resolution against Citizen Amendment Act(CAA) in the Assembly.

With Mr. Jagan visiting the district for the first time since he took oath as the Chief Minister, people of the district have put forward numerous demands. A significant one among them is to reject CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The Kurnool JAC appealed to the Chief Minister on Sunday to make sure that the process of NPR would not take place in the State, which is slated to begin from April 1. However, they said, if NPR were to take place, it should be done like how it was done previously. “The addition of six new questions must be removed, only then NPR becomes acceptable,” Mr. Khan added.

Mr. Khan then said that there is a widespread anxiety over CAA-NRC-NPR and said that the onus is on the Chief Minister to alleviate tensions. “The district has given Mr. Jagan 14 MLAs and two MPs. He must make sure that our affection towards him continues,” added Mr. Khan.

He later announced that a memorandum would also be given to Mr. Jagan, asking him to pass a resolution against the laws.