‘Parvetu Utsavam’ on January 16

The ‘Parvetu Utsavam’ will be celebrated in connection with ‘Makara Sankranthi’ festival at Lord Venkateswara temple here on January 16. As part of the festivities, Lord Malappa, along with His consorts, will embark on a pleasure trip to Parvetu Mandapam, about 2 km from Tirumala, where priests will perform ‘asthanam’ and other rituals to the deities. The TTD has dispensed ‘arjitha sevas’.

