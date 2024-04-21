Parvatipuram YSRCP Assembly candidate promises to focus on industrial development and irrigation

April 21, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Parvatipuram sitting MLA and YSRCP candidate Alajangi Jogarao has said that he will focus on industrial development and improvement of irrigation for the next five years if he is voted to power in the forthcoming general elections. He extensively campaigned in the fourth and fifth wards of Parvatipuram town and explained the effective implementation of welfare schemes and providing of corruption-free administration by the government. Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that skill development training would be imparted to youngsters of the constituency to make them get jobs in reputed firms.

“Many entrepreneurs are keen to invest in the Parvatipuram-Manyam district. We will request the government to provide special incentives for them since they will establish industries in the most backward region. The entrepreneurs will also get benefited with the quick transport of their goods to nearby Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other States,” he added. Mr. Jogarao said that improvement of irrigation facilities would benefit farmers of Balijipeta and Sitanagaram mandals also which were part of Parvatipuram constituency.