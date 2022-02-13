Parvatipuram people oppose naming new district as Manyam

Investments may be hit due to tribal tag, say leaders

Parvatipuram Zilla Sadhana Samiti on Sunday urged the State government to name the new district as Parvatipuram instead of Manyam which, it said, referred to only the tribal area.

At an emergency meeting held at Parvatipuram, Samiti leaders G.V. Ramana Rao, Vangala Dali Naidu and others said that the new district would not be able to attract investments from entrepreneurs if Manyam name was continued.

“Many investors don’t like to start new projects in tribal areas due to stringent rules and regulations. Moreover, Parvatipuram is a well-known town since the British regime and the new district should have the same name,” said Mr. Dali Naidu, general secretary of the association.

According to him, a representation would be given to Collector A. Suryakumari in Vizianagaram on Monday over the issue.

Recently, Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Jogarao has also requested the State government to name the new district as Parvatipuram.

The government proposed to create Manyam district with Parvatipuram as headquarters. As of now, Parvatipuram town is part of Araku Parliament segment and comes under Vizianagaram district.

Palakonda of Srikakulam district has also been proposed to be merged with Manyam district.

Protest planned

“We are all happy about the creation of the new district. But the only objection is its name. That is why, we are planning to take up protests to step up pressure on the government,” Mr. Dali Naidu added.

Samiti leaders Palli Rajagopal, Sigadam Bhaskar and others were present at the meeting.