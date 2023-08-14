ADVERTISEMENT

Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector urges public to hoist flags at home

August 14, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Nishant Kumar taking out a bike rally in Parvatipuram on Monday.

Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar on Monday urged the public to hoist the national flag at their homes on Tuesday on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. He said the Union and State governments are encouraging the people to participate in the celebrations and make children aware of the sacrifices of freedom fighters. As part of ‘my land-my nation’ awareness programme, he took out a bike rally in Parvatipuram on Monday. Representatives of various organisations participated in the rally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US