Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector urges public to hoist flags at home

August 14, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

Parvatipuram-Manyam Collector Nishant Kumar on Monday urged the public to hoist the national flag at their homes on Tuesday on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. He said the Union and State governments are encouraging the people to participate in the celebrations and make children aware of the sacrifices of freedom fighters. As part of ‘my land-my nation’ awareness programme, he took out a bike rally in Parvatipuram on Monday. Representatives of various organisations participated in the rally.

