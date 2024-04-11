ADVERTISEMENT

Party’s ideology similar to Jyotirao Phule’s principles, say TDP leaders

April 11, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram TDP MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu and MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju offering tributes to Jyotirao Phule, in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

Vizianagaram Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu and MLA candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, on Thursday, said that TDP’s Ideology was similar to the principles of social reformer Jyotirao Phule who made the downtrodden sections of society aware of their rights with his sustained efforts.

Both the leaders offered floral tributes to Phule at the Collector’s Office Junction, on the occasion his birth anniversary. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Appala Naidu said that political and economic empowerment were ensured for Scheduled Castes and Tribes whenever TDP was in power. He hoped that the marginalised sections would come back to TDP’s fold in the upcoming elections.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

