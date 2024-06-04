ADVERTISEMENT

Party workers ‘rename’ Dr. YSR University as Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences

Published - June 04, 2024 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Cadre of a political party change the board of the institution and reportedly damage the base of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue on the university campus

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Security personnel at Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada after the name board of Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences was replaced with one reading ‘Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences’ on Tuesday by the cadre of a political party who entered the campus. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Activists of a political party replaced the name board of Dr. Y.S.R. University of Health Sciences (Dr. YSRUHS) in Vijayawada with one having ‘Dr. N.T.R. University of Health Sciences (Dr. NTRUHS)’ written on it, even before the poll results were announced on Tuesday, according to sources.

The plaque on the base of Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s statue on the campus was also damaged, allegedly by the mob. “We will change the name of Dr. YSRUHS to Dr. NTRUHS officially,” a youth shouted before leaving the place, sources said.

The mob was able to enter the campus as police were busy at counting centres and other vital places in the district. On learning about the incident, police reached the spot and arranged for security at the institution.

“A picket has been installed at the university as a precautionary measure. The situation is under control,” a police officer, seeking anonymity, told The Hindu.

The university was the brainchild of former Chief Minister the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao; he inaugurated the university in 1986. In 2022, however, the YSRCP government changed the name of the institution as Dr. YSRUHS.

