Party workers rely on watermelons to quench their thirst while campaigning

April 30, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Activists and cadre say that the summer fruit energises them for door-to-door campaigns amid the heatwave

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A vendor selling watermelons in Vijayawada as the demand for the summer fruit runs high this election season. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Activists of various political parties and leaders, who are campaigning in favour of their candidates for the ongoing general elections, have been quenching their thirst with watermelons amid the severe heatwave in the city.

Party workers and cadre say that the summer fruit energises them for their door-to-door campaigns. Thus, with the demand for watermelons on the rise, traders are receiving huge orders. “The demand for watermelons is good. We are buying stocks almost every day and the fruit is selling much more compared to other summer fruits,” said a trader, V. Narasimha.

“We are getting watermelons at ₹50 and above each, which can be shared by five to six people. The fruit satisfies our hunger besides preventing dehydration,” said a woman, B. Marthamma, who was participating in a political campaign here.

Instead of buying a glass of fruit juice for ₹50, a family can have a watermelon, which is available at a cheaper price, said P. Phani Kumar, a political party leader, who was busy offering watermelon pieces to the workers.

“Political leaders are providing breakfast and meals during the election campaign. But, a piece of watermelon, being sold at ₹10, is quenching our thirst,” said a local Raju, who was campaigning for a certain party.

