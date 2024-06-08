Party will play role of constructive opposition, says YSRCP leader

Outgoing Minister for Animal Husbandry, Seediri Appalaraju, on Saturday said that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would play the role of a constructive opposition and dedicate itself for the welfare of people. Mr. Appalaraju, who lost against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) nominee Gowthu Sireesha in Palasa Assembly constituency said that the YSRCP could get over 40 percent vote share, which indicated that a sizable number of people were with Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party.

“Winning and losing are common in politics. Many factors led to our defeat. We will review them and strengthen the party in Palasa and other parts of Srikakulam district,” he added. Mr. Appalaraju alleged that TDP was indulging in violence and threatening many YSRCP leaders and activists in the district. He urged police department to ensure law and order in the constituency and protect YSRCP leaders and activists.