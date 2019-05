“My party manifesto is my Koran, my Bible and my Bhagavad Gita,” Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said after being sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday. Political parties were publishing entire books as party manifestos with one page for each caste. These parties were just consigning these voluminous manifestos to the dustbin as soon as the elections were over, he said.

The YSRCP had a two-page election manifesto that would always be available to the people, he added.