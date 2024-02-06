Party focusing on 5 MP and 50 Assembly seats, says BSP State president

February 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Andhra Pradesh unit president B. Paramjyothy on Tuesday said that the party would focus on five Lok Sabha constituencies and 50 Assembly seats in the State, adding that the first-round campaign had already been completed under the direction of party’s national president Mayawati.

Mr. Paramjyothy who toured the North Andhra region, interacted with the party leaders in Vizianagaram. He said that the party had appointed in-charges for Vizianagaram (retired Additional SP P. Prakasha Rao), Visakhapatnam (retired teacher P. Shivaprasad, Amalapuram (senior advocate Dorababu), Tirupati (retired judge Gurrappa) and Chittoor (retired official T. Vijayakumar).

“Major political parties including YSRCP, TDP, BJP and Congress are in the hands of two dominant communities. They will never allow other sections to grow politically. That is why, we request people to opt for the BSP in the general elections,” said Mr. Paramjyothy. He said that the party will hold public meetings in those five Parliament seats to explain the injustice meted out to downtrodden sections in the last five decades in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT