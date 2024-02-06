ADVERTISEMENT

Party focusing on 5 MP and 50 Assembly seats, says BSP State president

February 06, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Mr. Paramjyothy added that first-round campaigns for the upcoming State general elections had already been completed

The Hindu Bureau

BSP State president B. Paramjyothy.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Andhra Pradesh unit president B. Paramjyothy on Tuesday said that the party would focus on five Lok Sabha constituencies and 50 Assembly seats in the State, adding that the first-round campaign had already been completed under the direction of party’s national president Mayawati.

Mr. Paramjyothy who toured the North Andhra region, interacted with the party leaders in Vizianagaram. He said that the party had appointed in-charges for Vizianagaram (retired Additional SP P. Prakasha Rao), Visakhapatnam (retired teacher P. Shivaprasad, Amalapuram (senior advocate Dorababu), Tirupati (retired judge Gurrappa) and Chittoor (retired official T. Vijayakumar).

“Major political parties including YSRCP, TDP, BJP and Congress are in the hands of two dominant communities. They will never allow other sections to grow politically. That is why, we request people to opt for the BSP in the general elections,” said Mr. Paramjyothy. He said that the party will hold public meetings in those five Parliament seats to explain the injustice meted out to downtrodden sections in the last five decades in Andhra Pradesh.

