Party chiefs take a break from politics ahead of counting day

Political leaders cutting across party lines have gone on a long break, hoping to rejuvenate themselves after months of hectic electioneering.

Offices of all major political parties — the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are all wearing an unusually deserted look, with middle-rung leaders too opting to go on a holiday.

After an intense electoral battle, YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and national general secretary Nara Lokesh, and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan are all away on holiday. YSRCP senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has also followed suit. The same is the case with second-rung leaders, former Ministers and former elected representatives, who used to provide regular updates to the media.

Mr. Naidu and his family are learnt to be vacationing in the United States. They are expected to come back to India in a few days’ time. Mr. Pawan Kalyan returned after a brief visit abroad. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family are still on a foreign tour. He had embarked on a family trip to the United Kingdom soon after the elections on May 13, accompanied by his wife Y.S. Bharathi and daughters Harsha and Varsha. The family plans to visit London first, followed by France and Switzerland. A special CBI court had granted the YSRCP chief permission to visit the UK with his family from May 17 to June 1, following a petition.

The last week gone by was relatively quiet barring a couple of occasions. Political activity is expected to pick up in the coming days as counting day (June 4) nears.

The election was intense as the YSRCP faced off against a tripartite alliance of the TDP, JSP and BJP, as well as an invigorated attack by the Congress led by his sister Y.S. Sharmila. The State also witnessed a tense election with clashes breaking out between TDP and YSRCP workers at a few places.