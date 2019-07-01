Party building not unauthorised: TDP

The TDP on Monday, countering the notice issued by the GVMC, made it clear that its office building at Ramnagar in the city was constructed according to norms and nothing was unauthorised. The GVMC in its notice stated that the building was unauthorised.

All laws relating to construction were adhered to, permission obtained and no violation was involved, TDP (urban) president and former MLA S.A. Rahaman said after submitting a reply to Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana.

The GVMC served the notice on Mr. Rahaman citing not submitting proper link document to establish the title over the property conveyed from Rani Kamala Devi and failure to reply would result in removal of the unauthorised portions.

Mr. Rahaman said the question of link document did not concern them as the property was leased by the State government and in the construction, norms were observed and all relevant fee was paid.

If there were any issues they had to be sorted out between the Municipal Commissioner and the District Collector, Mr. Rahaman, a former Chairman of Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority, said.

The GVMC had given a week’s time to reply to the notice but only three days was taken, he said adding party leaders met in the morning and the issue was informed to the State leadership.

Mr. Rahaman was accompanied by MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and party general secretary Ch.V. Pattabhiram.

MLAs Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P.G.V.R. Naidu, V. Ramakrishna Babu, and former MLA Bandaru Satanarayana Murthy were among those who participated in the meeting held at the party office earlier.