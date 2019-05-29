Parts of A.P. get respite from heatwave

Districts in the South Coastal Andhra region continued to register high temperatures on Wednesday, while North Andhra districts received heavy rain at isolated places.

Chittoor district witnessed the highest temperature and also experienced heavy rainfall. A woman and her grandson were reportedly killed due to lightning in Palamaneru of Chittoor district. In Pedda Panjani which is close to Palamaneru, heavy rainfall of 37.5 mm was recorded on Thursday, according to Real-Time Governance Society report.

The highest rainfall of 57 mm was recorded in Araku Valley in Visakhapatnam followed by Srirangarajapuram (47.5mm) of Chittoor district.

Routhulapudi, Kirlampudi, Thondangi and Sankhavaram in East Godavari, Koyyuru in Visakhapatnam, Veduru Kuppam, and Somala in Chittoor also received heavy rainfall. Several other mandals in Vizianagaram, Guntur, Prakasam, Anantapur, Kadapa districts and others also received rainfall.

According to the report of AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the maximum temperature recorded in the State was 45.6 degree Celsius at Rapur of Nellore and Renigunta of Chittoor.

District-wise maximum temperatures are: Kurnool mandal (43.7), Badvel (43.7) of Kadapa, Chandarlapadu (42.7) of Krishna, Chintur (42.4) of East Godavari, Nidadavole (42.3) of West Godavari, Bondapalle (41.5) of Vizianagaram, Anantapur mandal (41.5), Madugula (40.6) of Visakhapatnam and Ichchapuram (38.2) of Srikakulam. According to reports of India Meteorological Department, Tirupati recorded a high temperature of 43.8° Celsius, which is a deviation of about 4 degrees from normal. Maximum temperature in Vijayawada came down slightly and was recorded at 39.4° Celsius. APSDMA has issued emergency alerts of lightning strikes in four districts including Chittoor, East Godavari, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam.

Forecast

The IMD issued warning that heatwave conditions would very likely to prevail in Rayalaseema districts and thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds in the Coastal region and also Rayalaseema.