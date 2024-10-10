Parties should refrain from taking political mileage out of Tirumala laddu row: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Jyotir Math head Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Thursday suggested the political parties to refrain from taking political mileage out of the Tirumala laddu row. He also suggested the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to maintain its ‘goushala’ to produce cow ghee to meet the ‘bhog’ (food offered to the god) and ‘laddu prasadam’ requirements.

The seer was in the city as part of his nationwide ‘Gau-Dhwaj Sthapana’ yatra to spread the message of cow protection, seeking a ban on cow slaughter.

Addressing a media conference, the seer said, “Tirupati is the richest temple having more than ₹3 lakh crore cash apart from lands, gold and other assets. He felt that the TTD should have its own goushala with one lakh cows to produce ghee to offer bhog and prepare laddu prasadam, instead of procuring ghee by floating tenders.

When pointed out that 1 lakh laddus from Tirumala were sent to Ayodhya, the seer said, “Even I ate that laddu. Now I did suddhi (purification) and performed it to others there.” He performed ‘gou puja’ and hoisted ‘gou dhwaja’ at Sivarama Kshetram here.

Reception committee chairman Vemuri Anand Surya, Sivarama Kshetram dharmadhikari Hanumath Prasad and others were also present.

