ADVERTISEMENT

Parties should refrain from taking political mileage out of Tirumala laddu row: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Published - October 10, 2024 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jyotir Math head Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Thursday suggested the political parties to refrain from taking political mileage out of the Tirumala laddu row. He also suggested the Tirumala  Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to maintain its ‘goushala’ to produce cow ghee to meet the ‘bhog’ (food offered to the god) and ‘laddu prasadam’ requirements. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The seer was in the city as part of his nationwide ‘Gau-Dhwaj Sthapana’ yatra to spread the message of cow protection, seeking a ban on cow slaughter. 

Addressing a media conference, the seer said, “Tirupati is the richest temple having more than ₹3 lakh crore cash apart from lands, gold and other assets. He felt that the TTD should have its own goushala with one lakh cows to produce ghee to offer bhog and prepare laddu prasadam, instead of procuring ghee by floating tenders. 

When pointed out that 1 lakh laddus from Tirumala were sent to Ayodhya, the seer said, “Even I ate that laddu. Now I did suddhi (purification) and performed it to others there.” He performed ‘gou puja’ and hoisted ‘gou dhwaja’ at Sivarama Kshetram here. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reception committee chairman Vemuri Anand Surya, Sivarama Kshetram dharmadhikari Hanumath Prasad and others were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US