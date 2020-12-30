Parties seek high-level inquiry into Ramateertham issue

BJP and Jana Sena leaders continuing their protest on Ramateertham hill on Wednesday.

SRIKAKULAM

30 December 2020 23:21 IST

Protests to continue in Vizianagaram today

The Telugu Desam Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jana Sena Party have sought a high-level inquiry and immediate arrest of culprits who allegedly vandalised an idol of Lord Rama in historic temple located on Ramateertham hill of Nellimarla mandal in Vizianagaram district.

Telugu Desam Party regional coordinator Budda Venkanna alleged that there was no protection even for idols and temples in the State. He charged the government with failing to control such incidents.

BJP State executive member Nadukuditi Eswara Rao and other leaders alleged that the government had taken up the issue very lightly although the incident had hurt the sentiments of followers of Hindu religion. “When new temple of Lord Rama is being constructed in Ayodhya, the destruction of temples is taking place in Andhra Pradesh. The protests will continue on Thursday at Vizinaagaram Collector’s office,” said Mr. Eswara Rao.

BJP leaders Reddi Pavani, Baggam Rajesh, Jana Sena leader Palavalasa Yashaswi and others extended their solidarity to Mr. Eswara Rao, who continued his hunger strike on the hill.

Meanwhile, the head of Rama’s idol was identified in a small pond. Uttaradhana Sadhu Parishad president Swami Srinivasananda, Tridandi Ahobilam Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy and others performed puja to the idol.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B.Rajakumari said a special team was investigating the issue. The police was on high alert with the continuation of agitation when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was participating in a public meeting at Gunkalam village of Vizianagaram Assembly constituency.