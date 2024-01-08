Participate in every contest to become a good quizzer, students told

January 08, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“Failure is not the end. Those who lose should ask themselves where they have gone wrong, where they can improve and how fast they can bounce back. That determines the success,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, Vishal Gunni has said.

Mr. Gunni was addressing the students after giving away prizes to the winning teams of a quiz contest organised by The Hindu FIC and Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) at Siddhartha Institute of General and Technical Education in Vijayawada on January 8 (Monday).

“To be a good quizzer, one has to participate in every contest. At the end of the day, what matters is how much knowledge one has gathered, not whether one has won or lost,” he said.

He asked the students to read books and newspapers to update themselves on the happenings. “Interact with people, travel and be a part of every online quizzing community. The aim should be expanding knowledge,” the DCP said and advised the students to use the social media judiciously.

Later, K.V. Anantha Kumar, Coordinator Student Affairs, Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), informed students about various programmes being offered at IPE and explained to them about how to choose the right institute for postgraduation programmes.

As many as 130 teams, comprising two members each, from colleges across NTR and Guntur districts took part in the contest. Gautam Bose, the quiz master, put forth 25 questions to them, covering history, geography, literature among others.

The winning teams were: M. Pavan Kumar and B. Indra Kumar (first) from Sri Rohini Degree College in Chilakaluripeta; Sk. Mehreen Suhana and B. Divya Jyothi (second) from Takshasila IAS Academy, Vijayawada; P. Sai Advaith and T. Tej Mahendra (third) from the PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, Vijayawada.

Consolation prizes were given away to three more teams.

