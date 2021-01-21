Partially burnt body of teacher found in Visakhapatnam

A partially burnt body of a 50-year-old government school teacher was found at an isolated place in Golugonda area in Visakhapatnam district late on January 20 night.
The deceased was identified as K. Varahala Babu (50), a resident of Kothamallampeta village in Golugonda mandal. The victim worked as a Telugu teacher in Kothamallampeta High School.
Golugonda police station Sub-Inspector Dhanunjaya Naidu said that some locals found the semi-burnt body on January 20 evening and informed the police. Later, they identified him as Mr. Babu. The police have registered a case and have started the investigation, he said. The incident seems to have happened on January 19, according to him.
The police also added that some important clues, including CCTV footage, in the case were obtained and would ascertain the reason behind the incident very soon.
Further investigation is on.
