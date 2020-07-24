Partial lockdown in 11 areas of city announced

24 July 2020 23:06 IST

Business activity allowed only between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.

To tackle the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district administration has announced a geographical quarantine of several areas in the municipal corporation limits from Saturday.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, in a release on Friday, said that 11 areas where the incidence of COVID cases was high would be under geographical quarantine and movement between the said areas and rest of the city would be partially restricted.

Also, movement of the public would be allowed only from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day for seven days during which period all the commercial establishments were allowed to open.

There are no restrictions on grocery shops and medical shops, however, people have been asked not to venture out after 11 a.m. unless important.

The 11 areas are: Patamata, Krishnalanka, Kothapeta, Moghalrajpuram, Vidyadharapuram, Ajith Singh Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Chuttugunta, Satyanarayana Puram, Wynchpeta and Chittinagar. There are 21 contianment zones, namely Patamatalanka, Ramachandra Nagar, Bramarambapuram, Naidupet, Ranigari Thota, Islampet, Kasturibaipet, Moghalrajpuram, Christurajapuram, Kummaripalem, RTC Colony, Machavaram, Bramanandha Reddy Nagar, Pezzonipet, Brahmaiah Pantulu Street, Nizamgate, KL Rao Nagar and other areas.

According to an order by Mr. Imtiaz, the perimetres of the areas would be barricaded and a few exit and entry points would be set up. Details of the people moving in and out of the zones would be noted by the officials.

He said 100% of registration of the population on Arogya Setu app should be done.