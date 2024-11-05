ADVERTISEMENT

Parthasarathy vows to boost Bapatla economy through agriculture, tourism

Published - November 05, 2024 06:11 pm IST - BAPATLA

Parthasarathy sanctions ₹46 lakh from District Mineral Fund towards purchase of equipment and basic medical kits for 2,200 sanitation workers in Bapatla

Sambasiva Rao M.

Kolusu Parthasarathy, Housing, I&PR Minister and Bapatla district in-charge Minister. | Photo Credit: File Photo

District in-charge Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has promised concerted efforts to foster development across all sectors in Bapatla. The officials and local representatives welcomed the Housing, Information, and Public Relations Minister during his first official visit to the district on Tuesday, November 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pothole-free A.P.

The Minister participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the pothole-free Andhra Pradesh initiative at PV Palem alongside Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar and Collector J. Venkata Murali.

Engaging with sanitation workers over tea, he inquired about their working conditions, medical facilities, and tool availability. A proposal was raised to allocate ₹46 lakh for equipment and basic medical kits for Bapatla’s 2,200 sanitation workers. Acting promptly, Mr. Parthasarathy directed the immediate release of funds from the District Mineral Fund (DMF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the region’s potential, Mr. Parthasarathy noted that Bapatla holds vast opportunities for agricultural and tourism development, and he pledged his support to improve the district’s economy by tapping into the potential of both the sectors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar highlighted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to swiftly implement the pothole-free road initiative across the State at a cost of ₹826 crore. The State aims to complete the road repairs within a month to ensure smooth travel.

The Ministers assured the government of support for the agriculture and aquaculture sectors in the district. Tourism development initiatives are expected to create new employment opportunities for the district’s youth, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US