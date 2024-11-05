Parthasarathy vows to boost Bapatla economy through agriculture, tourism

District in-charge Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has promised concerted efforts to foster development across all sectors in Bapatla. The officials and local representatives welcomed the Housing, Information, and Public Relations Minister during his first official visit to the district on Tuesday, November 5.

Pothole-free A.P.

The Minister participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the pothole-free Andhra Pradesh initiative at PV Palem alongside Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar and Collector J. Venkata Murali.

Engaging with sanitation workers over tea, he inquired about their working conditions, medical facilities, and tool availability. A proposal was raised to allocate ₹46 lakh for equipment and basic medical kits for Bapatla’s 2,200 sanitation workers. Acting promptly, Mr. Parthasarathy directed the immediate release of funds from the District Mineral Fund (DMF).

Speaking on the region’s potential, Mr. Parthasarathy noted that Bapatla holds vast opportunities for agricultural and tourism development, and he pledged his support to improve the district’s economy by tapping into the potential of both the sectors.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar highlighted Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to swiftly implement the pothole-free road initiative across the State at a cost of ₹826 crore. The State aims to complete the road repairs within a month to ensure smooth travel.

The Ministers assured the government of support for the agriculture and aquaculture sectors in the district. Tourism development initiatives are expected to create new employment opportunities for the district’s youth, they said.